Chennai, March 27:  

RoofandFloor.com, the online real estate marketplace of The Hindu Group, has appointed Vice-Chairman and former CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, Lakshmi Narayanan as an Independent Director on the Board.

He brings in over 25 years of global information technology and executive experience to RoofandFloor, which aims to build India’s best home buyer centric Real Estate internet platform.

Kasturi & Sons Ltd CEO, Rajiv Lochan, Kasturi & Sons Ltd. Directors K Balaji and K Venugopal are the other members of the Board.Narayanan said, “I am very happy to know that KSL is not just transforming its media business for a digital future, but also has a vision and strategy to expand, digitally, into adjacent areas of its core business.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)
TOPICS
Infrastructure and construction | real estate (industry) | computing and information technology | e-commerce and e-business |

