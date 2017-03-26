Will coincide with its centenary

Osmania University will host the 105th edition of the Indian Science Congress during January 3-7, 2018.

Disclosing this to newspersons at a press conference held here on Saturday, Achyuta Samanta, General President of the Indian Science Congress Association, (ISCA) and founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, said the conference will be on the theme ‘Science and Technology - Reaching the Unreached’.

A selection committee headed by Ashok Saxena, a former President of ICSA, selected OU, which will be celebrating its centenary in 2018, to host the flagship science event of the country.

Five universities, including KIIT, had vied to host the event.

S Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, said hosting the Science Congress while celebrating the centenary will make it “specal’” . About 20 Nobel laureates are expected to attend the conference, he added.

This will be the sixth time the university will be hosing the conference. The congress will be meeting in Hyderabad for the seventh time.

