The association is Apollo’s first partnership with Indian football team

Apollo Tyres today said it has associated with Chennaiyin FC soccer team as its principal sponsor for the 2017-18 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The association is Apollo’s first partnership with Indian football team, after having established a successful alliance with various top brands in world football. “This association with one of India’s leading football clubs allows us to engage with the large fan following of this growing sport, especially the youth,” President of Apollo Tyres for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) Satish Sharma said in a statement.

Chennaiyin FC with its strong following in Tamil Nadu, and an ever growing fan-base, provides the company an opportunity to have a greater visibility for its brand across the country, he added.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said, “They (Apollo) have already been associated with football through various clubs around the world, and we are now happy to welcome them to Indian football.”

Apollo Tyres is currently the global tyre partner for two current English Premier League clubs -- Manchester United and Crystal Palace. Apollo Tyres also has a presence in the German Bundesliga, with its association with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The tyre manufacturer aims to further build on this reputation through the new partnership with Chennaiyin FC.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)