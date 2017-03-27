Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has come forward with a contribution of Rs 2.25 crore to the National Sports Development Fund.

The Hyderabad-based defence public sector unit has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for contribution to the National Sports Development Fund.

The MoU was signed as part of corporate social responsibility initiative taken up by the company for the promotion of excellence in sports in India and achieving greater heights at national and international level competitions.

BDL is essentially a manufacturer of missiles developed indigenously by the Indian missile laboratories. It has several production units.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

