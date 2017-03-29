An agency which helps Unique Identification Authority of India enroll citizens for Aadhaar has shared the personal details of ace cricket M S Dhoni on social media.

Union Law and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was informed about the breach by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Twitter, was prompt to promise action.

The agency’s Common Services Center (CSC) has posted a tweet yesterday through its handle @CSCegov saying “Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family get their Aadhaar updated at VLE Mariya Farooqui’s CSE at Ranchi, Jharkhand“.

Prasad was tagged in the tweet. It included a photograph of the cricketer with a CSC representative and another of his personal details on what appeared to be the Aadhaar website.

The tweet with the details was later deleted.

“Is there any privacy left? Information of Aadhaar card, including application, is made public property,” Sakshi tweeted. Prasad, while thanking Sakshi for brining up the issue to his notice, said, “sharing personal information is illegal. Serious action will be taken against this”.

(This article was published on March 29, 2017)

Related