Lux Industries, on Monday, announced its flagship brand Lux Cozi to be one of the official sponsors and the only merchandising partner for IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The association will be for the upcoming edition – Season 10 – of the league, and the following year.

The official KKR jersey is expected to be launched on April 1. The official merchandise will be available at in-stadium kiosks, online portals, kiosk in malls and various multi-brand outlets where Lux’s offerings are sold.

The jerseys include round necks, polos, and fan jerseys, with prices ranging between Rs 250 and Rs 450.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

