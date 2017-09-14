With an expected growth rate of over 25 per cent per annum, the Indian food and grocery segment is attracting investments from leading global players who are looking for opportunities in international standard food service and retail technology, said Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister For Food Processing Industries.

Inaugurating ‘Annapoorna’ – the World of Food India, an exhibition in Mumbai, Badal said food consumption patterns are now being driven by quality, health and convenience and Indian food companies need to upgrade technology to be competitive in the global markets.

Urging companies to focus on ready-to-eat food products, she said India is the world’s second largest producer of fruits and vegetables and sixth largest in food and grocery market globally with retail sector contributing 70 per cent of the sales. Food has also been one of the largest segments in India’s retail sector and is expected to reach $895 billion by 2020, she said. Among state governments, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat are showcasing projects in the food sector that that can attract international and domestic investments. With the theme “Jewels of India, Made in India, Made for World”, the Geographical Indications pavilion by Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion showcased variety of products from all over the country.

The exhibition, which will be open till Sunday, will showcase a wide range of products and technologies, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, bread and baked products, conserves, spices, frozen food products, fruit and vegetable products, milk, dairy and ice-cream products, among others.

September 14, 2017

