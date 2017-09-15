Scotland Yard confirms detonation of IED on underground train

Scotland Yard has confirmed the detonation of an improvised explosive device was responsible for the explosion on the district line tube train at Parsons Green station in South West London at around 8.20 this morning.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, addressing journalists on the steps of Scotland Yard, said that 18 people had been taken to hospital, with many of the injuries appearing to be flash burns. He said that hundreds of police officers were now involved in the live investigation led by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command and that the public could expect to see an enhanced police presence, particularly across London Transport.

The source of the explosion appeared to be contained in a white container within a supermarket carrier bag on the packed commuter tube train headed into central London. While witnesses spoke of people being trampled under foot in the panic to escape from the station, which can be exited by just one narrow stairwell, the ambulance service is yet to confirm if some of the injuries were a result of this stampede. 18 people have been taken to hospital, though none are thought to be in a serious or life threatening situation.

It is the fifth terror attack in Britain since March, including the attack on Westminster Bridge and the Palace of Westminster, the attack on the Manchester Arena, the attack on London Bridge, and the attack outside the Finbury Park Mosque in London. The current threat level for Britain is severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The attack took place at rushhour on a train at Parsons Green station on the district line in South West London. The attack has come 12 years after multiple attacks took place on London transport: buses and tube trains, killing 52 people.

Speaking about the incident a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said they were investigating a “critical and extremely serious incident,” relating to what seemed like an “item exploding to a small degree.” He said the state of the injuries as a result of the incident were still being assessed, though surrounding areas had been closed. “At this stage we are still in the very early stages and its too early to speculate on any next steps.”

One passenger who was on the carriage where the incident took place told the BBC he had heard a large bang and then a fireball above his head, which singed his hair. “A lot of people were worse off than me,” he said. Others spoke of panic as people attempted to leave the station.

The Metropolitan Police urged the public to remain calm and alert and for those who had images of the scene to upload them to a police website. The Prime Minister Theresa May is to host a meeting of the emergency COBRA committee. “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.”

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. “As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism,” he added, calling on Londoners to remain calm and vigilant.

