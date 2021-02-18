Fuel prices on the rise

With rising auto fuel prices, Centre and Opposition take a dig at each other
The petrol price has crossed ₹100 per litre mark in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar
The petrol price has crossed ₹100 per litre mark in Rajasthan’s ...
Rising diesel prices are driving up costs and this may have a cascading ...
Crude oil prices are on a boil, with Brent hitting $63.8 a barrel, up 67 ...
Diesel at Rs 91 as prices rise for 6th day
In five days this week, price has gone up by Rs 1.51 per litre for petrol ...
The price of petrol has reached ₹94.12 per litre in Mumbai, having risen 4 ...
Onus now on Central government to lower excise duty
But farm cess on petrol, diesel may have a spiral effect
In at least one city, the price of petrol briefly breached the eye-popping ...
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on Tuesday