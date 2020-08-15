India 74 Years: From Freedom to free market

The long, winding road to a free market
The long, winding road to a free market
The Indian economy sure has come a long way since Independence, but there’s still a lot of unfinished business
“A Tagorean prayer for the 21st century. A roof over the head, food on the ...
An NTPC spokesperson, in an interview with BusinessLine, details how the ...
Four public sector giants that are leveraging their size to thrive in a ...
Films that celebrated the nationalist spirit
An interview with the oil and gas company’s CMD Shashi Shanker
Its contribution to the nation’s GDP has grown impressively
From facing virtual starvation, India is now food-secure; but challenges ...
Bibek Debroy on how cinematic art reflects societal change
Laid out strict corporate governance norms, built sense of camaraderie ...
How did Tata Motors become the flag-bearer of India’s auto industry?