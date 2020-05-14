The Atmanirbhar Bharat package

The much talked about economic stimulus, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed as “Atmanirbhar Bharat” which spoke about ₹ 5.94 lakh crore liquidity support for various sectors with special focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) was revealed by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.
