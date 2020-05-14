Package

The Atmanirbhar Bharat package

| Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi   -  Kamal Narang

The much talked about economic stimulus, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed as “Atmanirbhar Bharat” which spoke about ₹ 5.94 lakh crore liquidity support for various sectors with special focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) was revealed by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Published on May 14, 2020
NBFC
MSME
taxation and taxes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.