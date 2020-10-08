Visually

India goes the OTT way

Annapurani V | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

With the onset of the pandemic, as the country went on a nation-wide lockdown, consumers took to their smartphones and connected devices for entertainment. Here's an overview of the growth of video consumption through OTT (over-the-top) platforms over the years and how it is set to boom further, aided by low mobile internet rates and affordable smartphones


 


 


 


 

 

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.