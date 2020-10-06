Visually

Rapid strides in vaccine coverage in India

Annapurani V | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

As infections due to the coronavirus increase multifold every day, the need for a  vaccine has become all the more heightened. But how has vaccine coverage in India been in the past? Here's a look at the history of vaccination coverage, the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases over the years, and more


 


 


 

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 06, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.