Weekly Covid tracker: July 31-August 6, 2020

Annapurani V | Updated on August 08, 2020 Published on August 08, 2020

India recorded the second-highest growth in new cases in the world, last month. The number of confirmed cases has now climbed to over 20 lakh in the country. While Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka saw the highest surge among States last month, Bengaluru Urban and Pune led among cities

