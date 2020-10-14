Visually

Women still do the lion’s share of domestic work, for no pay

Surabhi | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

The Time Use Survey - 2019 by the National Statistical Office (NSO) reveals  gender stereotypes continue to plague the country. Women still handle most of the unpaid domestic and caregiving work at home, both in rural and urban areas, while men continue to take up more employment and related activities outside the home. An International Labour Organisation (ILO) report says that across the world, without exception, women perform three-fourth of the unpaid caregiving work — 76.2 per cent of the total hours spent in such activity. Men in India and Pakistan handle the least amount of unpaid caregiving work

 

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 14, 2020
gender
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.