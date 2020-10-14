Women still do the lion’s share of domestic work, for no pay

The Time Use Survey - 2019 by the National Statistical Office (NSO) reveals gender stereotypes continue to plague the country. Women still handle most of the unpaid domestic and caregiving work at home, both in rural and urban areas, while men continue to take up more employment and related activities outside the home. An International Labour Organisation (ILO) report says that across the world, without exception, women perform three-fourth of the unpaid caregiving work — 76.2 per cent of the total hours spent in such activity. Men in India and Pakistan handle the least amount of unpaid caregiving work