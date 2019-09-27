World News Day

Message from the Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine

| Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

The Hindu BusinessLine is proud to join 38 newsrooms around the world in observing World News Day to showcase gritty investigative reportage by professional journalists, which held a stark mirror to their communities, exposed societal injustices and crimes and induced change for the better. In the era of fake news, fact-based journalism serves a critical function, as these examples establish.

Raghavan Srinivasan

Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine

