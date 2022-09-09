BL Changemakers Awards: Beatboxing and flautist duo Kacholia and Rajput leave audience enthralled

×

The BL Changemakers 2022 award saw a scintillating performance by beatboxing and flautist duo Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput.

The two musicians enthralled the audience with a melodious musical show soon after the Fireside Chats ended.

They engaged in a scintillating jugalbandi with Rajput’s playing Hindi music and folk tunes on his flute and Kacholia beatboxing.

Kacholia and Rajput are the winners of India’s Got Talent 9 earlier this year.

A self taught beatboxer, Kacholia is inspired by Bulgarian beatboxer SkilleR. Rajput is a disciple of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

The duo are both from Rajasthan and showcasing their love for the State, they also curated a special performance of Rajasthani folk songs.

They ended the musical show with one of their most viral performances from India’s Got Talent, which included Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. The peppy and energetic performance left the audience ready for the award ceremony to start.