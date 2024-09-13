India’s post-Covid-19 recovery has been broad based, with every sector contributing to societal progress, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Speaking at the sixth edition of the businessline Changemaker Awards in the capital city of New Delhi, Sitharaman attributed the country’s recovery to the resilience and determination of its people.

“I dedicate India’s post-Covid recovery to the people of this country,” Sitharaman said. “Without their determination and drive to uplift themselves, their families, and their communities, the world wouldn’t have witnessed India’s recovery on such a significant global scale.”

She emphasised the remarkable drive that Indians showed after the pandemic not only to improve their own situations but also contribute to the betterment of their neighbourhoods and society. This shift towards making fundamental changes across the country has become increasingly visible, she added.

Sitharaman also acknowledged the Government’s visionary leadership in facilitating the country’s recovery from what she called a “once-in-a-century pandemic”. Thanks to these efforts, India has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world, consistently achieving over 7 per cent growth since 2021-22. The economy grew 8.2 percent in 2023-24, and is projected to maintain this pace, growing by more than 7 per cent in the current fiscal, according to official data.

Prime Minister’s vision

Sitharaman called on the media to highlight the transformational changes being ushered in by individuals and small groups across India. She pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guiding words — reform, perform, transform, and inform — as a mantra that applies not just to the Government but to the people of India.

“You are the ones performing and you are the ones transforming,” she said, addressing the audience. Sitharaman also praised the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme for shining a spotlight on lesser-known individuals, who are driving change across the country. “This initiative has helped bring to light the incredible work being done by ordinary citizens, and we need to expand this effort to uncover more of these changemakers,” she added. Such recognition, she believes, will inspire others and contribute to the transformation of India into a more mature and conscious society.

Recognising changemakers

Sitharaman lauded businessline for organising the Changemaker Awards, which she said contributes to recognising those driving change. “I deeply appreciate The Hindu businessline for their commitment to this initiative. It requires tremendous coordination and effort to identify and honour the true changemakers of India,” she said.

She added that such recognition highlights the quiet yet impactful work happening across the country, and emphasised the increasing importance of bringing these stories to the forefront. India has always had dedicated individuals working quietly for change, and it’s heartening to see a growing movement to acknowledge and celebrate their efforts, Sitharaman said.