Watch | BusinessLine Changemaker Awards 2022

BusinessLine Changemaker Awards is back. The fourth edition of the event that celebrates people and organisations that have brought about positive change in society and made our world a better place to live in was on September 9 in New Delhi. Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman was the Chief Guest for the evening and gave away the awards to the winners.

The awards were presented across six categories: Changemaker-Social Transformation; Changemaker-Digital Transformation; Changemaker-Financial Transformation, Young Changemaker, Iconic Changemaker, and Changemaker of the Year.