BL Explainer: All you wanted to know about PMBJP

Last week, the Centre quietly rolled out a new scheme-- Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP) -- through an office memorandum, which was not even posted on the website. Henceforth, there will be a single brand of all fertiliser products in the country.

What is PMBJP?

The existing fertiliser subsidy has been covered under a scheme and named as PMBJP. Earlier the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) was categorised under urea (N), phosphorous (P) and potash (K) and there was no such name. Subsidy will be continued under NBS policy as there is no change in it. There will be only one brand- Bharat, which, the government claims, will generate trust among the farmers.

When is it being rolled out?

The government has decided to roll it out from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti as its focus on making the country Atmanirbhar (self-sufficient) in fertiliser goes with the ethos of what the Father of the Nation had espoused. The rabi season’s sowing starts from October and buying of fertilisers also starts from the first week.

How does it work?

Under PMBJP, all fertilisers – Urea, DAP, MOP and Complex (combination of N.P,K) – will be sold under single “Bharat” brand. For instance IFFCO’s urea will be called “Bharat Urea”, so also IPL’s MOP will become “Bharat MOP”. The government has shared the design of the bag according to which two-third of the fertiliser bag will be used for the brand and logo while companies can print their name and details in one-third area. The logo will also mention Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna in Hindi. Companies have been advised not to procure old designed bag from September 15 and exhaust all old bags by December 31.

What is the rationale behind this move?

Urea subsidy, which is 100 per cent borne by the Centre as it decides the selling price at which farmers should get irrespective of cost of production, is as high as 89 per cent while farmers pay only 11 per cent of its actual costs when they buy a bag of 45 kg at ₹242. Similarly in case of DAP, the government claims to bear a subsidy of ₹2,500 per 50 kg bag (65 per cent of costs) and farmers pay ₹1,350/bag (35 per cent). For MOP, the government subsidy is ₹759/ 50kg bag (30 per cent) and farmers buy at ₹1,750/bag (70 per cent). The government thinks that farmers are not aware of the subsidy spent on fertilisers by the Centre to make those available at cheaper rates. Farmers will concentrate on fertilisers, not on company-based brand, officials said.

How has been the reaction to this decision by the Government?

Companies have not objected to it, so far, even though they had expressed their reservations during consultation. As long as their products are sold in the market, they are comfortable to whatever the government directs them to do. Since the country is dependent on imports, companies have the impression that there will not be any problem to sell their products. However, most of the companies are not ready to spend on advertisements since they think the products can be sold without any big competition, similar to the rice, wheat sold through ration shops.