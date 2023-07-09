What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation? When and why was it formed?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an inter-governmental organisation founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001 by six countries — China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It was basically an extension of the Shanghai Five Group formed on April 26, 1996 with the signing of the treaty on deepening military trust in border regions by all the countries except Uzbekistan. The Shanghai Five Group was conceptualised, as per some analysts, as a counterweight to the influence of the US in Central Asia.

India was granted observer status in July 2005 and on June 9, 2017, at the historic summit in Astana, India and Pakistan officially joined SCO as full- members.

Now, with Iran joining as a full member of the SCO during the virtual summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, the membership of SCO has now expanded to nine.

What are the key areas on which it seeks cooperation or joint action?

The objectives of the SCO include strengthening relations among member states and mutual confidence; promoting cooperation in political affairs, economics, trade, and educational spheres as well as in energy, transportation, tourism, and environmental protection. Making joint efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region and moving towards the establishment of a new, democratic, just and rational political and economic international order, are some of its other goals.

India, which holds the rotating presidency of the organisation, created five new pillars and focus areas of cooperation in SCO. These are Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Digital Inclusion, Youth Empowerment and Shared Buddhist Heritage.

How did the recent SCO virtual summit, hosted by India, go?

On the face of it, the summit hosted virtually by India was a success as it witnessed participation of heads of states from all member countries and the successful induction of Iran as a full member of the grouping.

In the joint declaration, members sought to forge closer ties and boost cooperation within the expanding Eurasian bloc.

The agreements signed include the New Delhi Declaration, outlining areas of cooperation between SCO countries, a joint statement on countering radicalisation and a statement on digital transformation, where India offered to share expertise on digital payment interfaces such as UPI.

But there were many clashing voices that emerged during the summit focussing on narrow agendas that dimmed the focus on ‘multi-dimensional cooperation’.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for instance, took the opportunity to lash out against the Western countries, stressing that his country will stand up against Western sanctions (following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine) and “provocations”. Chinese President Xi Jinping used the platform to hardsell his country’s ambitious infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, that India has been opposing as it passes through Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while making a case for increased connectivity in the region, made an indirect dig at China, stressing on the need for respecting sovereignty and regional integrity.

India, however, remained isolated in its opposition to the BRI as all other members endorsed the paragraph on supporting the initiative in the economic strategy statement.

India and Pakistan, too, took pot-shots at each other on terrorism and alleged targeting of minorities.

What was India’s motive in joining the SCO?

India’s decision to become a full member of the SCO is in line with its current policy of multi-alignment and maintaining its strategic autonomy.

While India is close to Western powers, including the US and Japan, particularly due to shared interest in checking China’s increasing clout, the country’s membership in the SCO could be an attempt to increase engagements with the Eurasian region and also intensify its close ties with Russia. But with Russia now under Western sanctions, both economically and diplomatically, its presence and influence within the SCO has been overshadowed by China. This is something that India is unlikely to be happy about.

Does India’s presence in SCO contradict the bonhomie displayed in the recent Modi visit to the US?

The bonhomie displayed in the recent Modi visit to the US happened despite the fact that India refused to distance itself from Russia following its attack on Ukraine last year and instead multiplied its oil purchase from the country.

So, India’s presence in the SCO does not really contradict the bonhomie over India-US relations. However, the criticism heaped on the West by China and Russia at the recent SCO Summit may not have made India very comfortable.