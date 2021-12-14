Explainer: Pros & cons of the One Commodity One Exchange idea

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
What is One Commodity One Exchange proposal?
Currently there are multiple exchanges in India that have competing contracts on the same commodity, resulting in the fragmentation of trading volumes. Having a single exchange launching contracts of a specific commodity derivative could result in higher volumes and have a bigger impact. Globally, Bursa Malaysia Derivatives has developed a niche for crude palm oil, CME Group of the US is known for its contracts on soyabean, corn, wheat, gold, silver, crude oil and natural gas, while LME in the UK has gained a niche in non-ferrous metals such as aluminium, nickel, zinc and lead.
Market regulator SEBI has floated the One Commodity One Exchange proposal through a consultation paper and has sought public comments. Though India is either one of the largest consumers or producers of a number of commodities, it has little or negligible say in setting commodity prices in such products. When stock exchanges have specific commodity contracts for trading exclusively on their platforms, they are likely to focus on developing various aspects such as adequate warehousing and storage, transport, communication technologies and setting standards for that particular commodity. Such measures by all stock exchanges for their respective commodities would lead to the development of the commodity derivatives market in the long run.
Of the 91 commodities notified by SEBI for trading in derivatives, trading happens in 40 commodities only. Even if each stock exchange focuses on two-three products of the 50 remaining commodities, they can develop 10-15 products in two-three years’ time. Such an effort by stock exchanges, if successful, may give the necessary forward push to the Indian commodity derivatives market in some of the commodities and may be successful in bringing the attention of the world to Indian markets. In case of agri-commodities, the concept should be applicable to narrow agri-commodities, which do not fall into the sensitive and broad category. Spices such as coriander or jeera, where production is concentrated in a specific region but has high volatility, are examples of narrow agri-commodities.
SEBI believes that the proposed concept does not aim to thwart the competition amongst stock exchanges. However, it may provide a new impetus to stock exchanges to develop a market in their chosen commodities for the benefit of the stakeholders, rather than chasing the same set of stakeholders of a particular commodity. The concept is not against the concept of universal exchanges and is not being developed to bring any restrictions. Rather, it has been developed to curb the practice of stock exchanges that merely copy products launched by other stock exchanges and depend on shift of demand rather than building up new demand.
Through the proposed One Commodity One Exchange, SEBI is aiming at reducing fragmentation of liquidity and helping every stock exchange develop an exclusive set of un-fragmented liquid contracts. Through this, SEBI aims to bring about the comprehensive development and deepening of the Indian commodity derivatives markets and help India to be in a position so as to able to influence the global benchmark pricing of such commodities and become a price setter for such commodities.
It may create artificial barriers at the cost of other markets and value chain participants, leading to increased overall costs, including trading, compliance and technology. Exchanges may block certain products for themselves but subsequently may not meaningfully develop them. An exchange, after making efforts for an initial period of 6 months to a year, may lose interest and decide not to invest further in that product and block other exchanges from launching that contract. Allowing only one exchange to offer products in a commodity for 3-5 years may go against market development as the designated exchange may fail to build liquidity, but at the same time would continue to enjoy a monopoly status in the said commodity.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...