The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is said to radically change the search engine experience, especially after Microsoft-backed Open AI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm. Google, the behemoth of the search engine market too has got on the bandwagon with its recent introduction of ‘Bard’. Here’s all you need to know about Google’s Bard AI, which is being termed a potential ChatGPT killer.

What is Bard?

Much like ChatGPT, Bard is a conversational AI chatbot that can provide responses in a conversational language to questions posed by users via text. One can get human-like responses to any kind of prompt. It can write an essay, give suggestions for your travel plan, or tell you a joke, among various other things.

The AI service is powered by Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which has been in development for several years. Bard draws its information from the internet to provide responses.

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills,” Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Initially, it has been released with Google’s lightweight model version of LaMDA, which it said is a smaller model that requires less computing power, enabling it to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback. It plans to combine external feedback with its internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information.

Chat GPT Vs Bard AI

Although Chat GPT and Bard AI have similar functions, there are differences between both chatbots. While Bard AI draws its information from the internet to provide responses, ChatGPT draws information from the data it has been trained on. This is being said to give an upper hand to Bard as ChatGPT’s training is limited to data generated until 2021. But, Bard would get updated information from the internet in real-time.

In terms of the language model, ChatGPT is powered by Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3(GPT3), an autoregressive language model released in 2020 that uses deep learning to produce human-like text. But, Bard AI is powered by Google’s LaMDA.

Some users have complained that ChatGPT is said to have a bias problem. Users have seen the AI chatbot give racist and sexist responses, to prompts. However, it can be averted by users rephrasing their questions. Analysts point out that Google’s Bard AI could also have a bias problem as it draws information from the internet, which isn’t censored, and hosts misinformation too, making it a point of commonality.

How to use and access Bard?

In its initial phase, Bard is not widely available for public use yet. In its testing phase, only a select number of users can use Bard on the Google app, by clicking on the chatbot icon displayed. Going forward, the tech giant is likely to integrate the conversational AI service into widely used Google Search, however, the date of public roll-out is not known yet.

