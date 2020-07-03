Zip, zap, zoom

Getting employees to think out of the box
Remember the time when we simply did as we pleased — before a certain virus rode roughshod all over us and brought our lives to a screeching halt? I have had to bid goodbye to the road in general, and a Himalayan summer in particular — an otherwise annual affair that had long coincided with rising mercury levels. Prepping the car and whizzing off to mountain adventures had almost always been a part of my life.
The summer of 2020, however, was largely expended in vicarious travel, nostalgic reminiscences, and the hope that the monsoon would usher in a further easing in inter-state travel regulations. After all, rain-drenched drives along mountain curves (and almost everywhere) are just as memorable as sun-soaked ones — be it in the Himalayas; the Nilgiris in South India, dotted with pretty tea-estate towns and biosphere reserves; or the moss-green Sahyadris in the West, with lakes and abandoned forts. The charm of stopping by villages — where one can find the warmth of no-frills hospitality and beverages — makes the rainy-day drive even more enticing.
As we cautiously steer ourselves towards feel-good activities, self-driven holidays are being viewed as the safest and most Covid-19-appropriate. With intra-state movement being permitted, exploring or rediscovering the backyard is increasingly catching the fancy of the activity-challenged, and is by and large being enjoyed as a day excursion.
The relatively intrepid are zooming off further afield, to destinations employing less stringent border-crossings; Rajasthan, for instance, for those based in Delhi NCR and nearby towns and cities such as Chandigarh. Which is why — coupled with effective communication of safety standards — Jaipur’s The Tree of Life resort has found family-filled cars drawing up to its porch since mid-June. Not as often as they’d like, I suppose, but the irresistible allure of the Aravalis bathed in monsoon showers is likely to change that.
The open spaces of Punjab, at the end of a six- to eight-hour drive from Delhi NCR, beckon just as invitingly. Slicing through its vast countryside, as the rain beats down to rejuvenate the land, is a delight. One never tires of the sight of dexterous farmhands, shin-high in water, transplanting saplings from paddy nurseries.
The once-frantic highways have begun to breathe again, allowing for acceleration that matches Eddie Rabbitt’s I Love A Rainy Night on the CD player. I found that Citrus County Firdaus, a farm stay in Hoshiarpur, ensures physically distanced parking for guests’ cars, alongside sanitised private cottages and appropriately attired staff.
As we eagerly wait for the Himalayan states to let us cruise up to their remotely located villages and rain-washed valleys, let’s veer towards the atmospheric ravines of the Chambal. Reached in under a couple of hours from Agra, these lend themselves to memorable off-piste excursions. Besides, there is a certain je ne sais quoi quality to the petrichor that emanates, and lingers long, from its sandy floodplains. And although river safaris will be off the charts — watercourses are in spate during monsoons — the temples of Bateshwar, banked on the Yamuna less than a half-hour drive from Mela Kothi in Jarar, Agra district, are more than worth a visit. It is time now, don’t you think, to slap on that mask, get behind the wheel, and step on it?
(Please look up state-specific travel advisories and stay options ahead of planning a visit)
Puneetinder Kaur Sidhu is a freelance writer based in Chandigarh
