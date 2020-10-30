Cover

Fright club

Ravikanth | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

“Mummy! Mummy!!”

Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter

"There must be a reason why these are called Books...!"

“Boo!”

“In fact, I am also getting troubled by ghosts! I feel half the scienti fic papers my peers publish are actually ghostwritten !”

“See, no one is there on the bed! You have to let go of your fear of naughty kids, I say!”

 

“I know your battery ran out moments ago! But who told you that dead phones don’t speak?”

 

Ravikanth

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 30, 2020
cartoons and animation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.