Love commandos

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Imagine there are two doors in front of you,
each with a sign on top,
the first reading “Love”
and the second “Honour”.
Which door will you walk through?
I once knew a boy,
Ali,
who chose “Love.”
He eloped with a girl called Asha.
Ali wasn’t afraid that his mother-in-law may not like him;
he knew that it didn’t matter.
He knew that his love for Asha,
that beautiful girl with the delicate wrists,
with whom he had fallen in love at first sight,
didn’t matter.
He knew that the size of his heart,
or the strength of his arms
that gave her protection,
an honest man’s affection,
didn’t matter.
He knew the size of the smile she put on his face,
the grace,
with which she moved,
as she danced in the first rain of the monsoon,
how that dance had awakened him
from centuries of stillness,
how it had cured him from illness,
from a certain death of solitude,
didn’t matter.
It didn’t matter
that he tossed and turned in his bed all night long,
sometimes staring at the cobwebbed ceiling,
sometimes at the barren moon outside his window,
thinking only of her,
of her hair,
as it bounced off her shoulders when she rushed down the stairs,
to see him pass by on his noisy, run down, second-hand Splendor.
It didn’t matter that she never noticed this,
the decrepit motorcycle,
or his fraying, fading shirt,
or the cheap flea market shoes,
once white, now brown
that brought frowns
from even his friends.
Where others despised,
all she saw
was the light in his eyes.
But even that didn’t matter.
For the consummation of their love
was against their parents’ Honour:
Family Honour,
The Honour of their society, their caste, their class, their position,
their religion.
This time it was religion.
So Asha’s love for Ali,
Ali’s love for Asha,
didn’t matter.
All that mattered,
was that he worshiped a different god.
All that mattered,
was that she begged mercy from a different divinity.
Somewhere in the fields outside a small village
lie two bodies, not yet claimed,
and a country, a mother mourns.
It grieves the loss of her delicate wrists,
of him who tossed and turned through the night,
of the light,
she saw in his eyes,
it mourns all the lies,
that her mother had told her,
that her heart had treasured.
Love does not unite.
It breaks us apart,
in the name of “Honour”,
the honour of family, of society,
of caste and class, position,
politics, religion.
This time it was religion.
So imagine there are two doors in front of you,
each with a sign on top,
the first reading “Love”,
the second “Honour”.
Which door will you walk through?
*
Priyamwada Redican Chakne (the daughter of a Catholic Canadian father and a Maharashtrian Chambhar mother), a spoken word poet born in Pune and raised in Jejuri, is now based in the Netherlands. Her debut collection of poetry Children of the Mountains is forthcoming from Panther’s Paw
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...