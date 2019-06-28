Cover

Notable performances

| Updated on June 28, 2019 Published on June 28, 2019

Tessa; 22 Female Kottayam (2012): Rima Kallingal plays Tessa, a nursing student, ruthlessly avenging her rape and betrayal by her travel consultant boyfriend (Fahadh Faasil)

Jimsy; Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) : Aparna Balamurali shines in her role as a self-possessed small-town girl with big dreams

Sreeja; Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017): Nimisha Sajayan’s bold performance earned her plaudits in this National Award-winning film.

Aparna; Mayaanadhi (2017): Aishwarya Lekshmi delivers a heartfelt performance as Aparna, who is determined to live on her own terms

Babymol; Kumbalangi Nights (2019): Anna Ben’s rendition of the pragmatic, outspoken Babymol shines through stellar performances from an ensemble cast

Pallavi; Uyare (2019): Parvathy Thiruvoth delivers a riveting performance as an aspiring pilot whose dreams are cut short after an acid attack

Published on June 28, 2019

Notable performances

