Podcasts for the little ones this Children’s Day

*On Children’s Day, our monthly round-up features five excellent podcasts for young minds.

Keeping a child entertained, as many parents will attest, is no easy task. Even the writer Roald Dahl, whose books are loved by children all over the world, is said to have observed, “Children’s books are harder to write. It’s tougher to keep a child interested because a child doesn’t have the concentration of an adult. The child knows the television is in the next room.”

With the ubiquity of mobile phones and other digital devices, creators working outside visual media face an uphill challenge when they seek to capture children’s imagination and attention. This is perhaps why the world of podcasting has only recently begun to see more shows with a younger audience in mind. There are also many podcasts that explore complex academic concepts in exceptionally simple terms — a great way for the entire family to spend time together while also learning something new.

Wow in the World

Wow in the World was the first-ever children’s programme aired on National Public Radio (NPR), a network of over 1,000 radio stations in the US. Hosted by journalists Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz, the podcast is released biweekly. Each episode brings intriguing trivia and facts as well as news about recent scientific and technological developments — all in an upbeat and comedy-filled package that its fans love. For instance, episodes released earlier this year educated listeners about the Coronavirus while also providing handy tips on how to protect themselves from getting infected. Also beloved by the “wowsers”, as fans of the show are known, is the character of Reggie, the carrier pigeon who flies Thomas and Raz on their adventures. Listen at: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/ 510321/wow-in-the-world

Chompers

Made for children between the ages of three and seven, Chompers is a podcast produced by Gimlet Media that makes an ambitious promise. Its website says: “Chompers will have kids reminding parents that it’s time to brush, not the other way around!” Released twice daily since February 2018, the podcast seeks to help kids who are just learning to brush their teeth to do it the right way and for the full two minutes recommended by dentists. Each episode is filled with jokes, trivia, and fun songs while also providing instructions that remind listeners to switch from one quadrant of the mouth to another every 30 seconds. If the glowing reviews are anything to go by, this podcast is great fun for its listeners and a godsend for parents struggling with tooth time. Listen at: https://gimletmedia.com/ shows/chompers

Storytime

One of the most comforting things in life is to fall asleep to a good bedtime story. Storytime lets its listeners do just that with its fortnightly episodes that feature short stories full of whimsy, adventure, and a guaranteed happy ending. Each episode lasts 20 minutes or less, and features fantastic voice actors who bring the story to life. While the podcast is mainly for children between the ages of two and 13, many older listeners enjoy the stories as much. Listen at: https://bedtime.fm/storytime

Stuff You Missed in History Class

Produced by the HowStuffWorks website and platform, Stuff You Missed in History Class, although not made specifically for children, is a podcast that older children and teenagers can enjoy. Listening to it can also be a great family activity as the hosts and history enthusiasts, Holly Frey and Tracy Wilson, discuss history trivia and bring long-forgotten personalities and events to life with meticulous research and vivid anecdotes. The podcast often discusses topics that have been suggested by its vast global audience. As a result, it is a fantastic source of truly obscure historical stories and how they have shaped the world as we know it today. The podcast, which has been around since June 2008, has over 1,500 episodes available online. Episodes are released biweekly. While a few episodes may feature discussions of unsavoury events in history such as the Salem witch trials, the episode descriptions are a good indication of the content and its age-appropriateness. Listen at: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/stuff-you-missed-in-history-cl-21124503/

Story Pirates

Winner of the 2020 iHeartRadio award for Best Kids and Family Podcast, Story Pirates is a truly delightful podcast that has actors, improvisers and musicians bringing to life ideas submitted by its young listeners . The most recent episode brings alive an epic fantasy adventure written by an 11-year old from Delaware who recounts a tale of two siblings who must save their realm from an evil warlock. At times, celebrities such as American actors Kristen Bell and Danny Pudi and American songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda make special appearances. Each episode, about 40 minutes long, features catchy songs and comedy sketches based on stories submitted by children. The exceptionally well made stories and songs instill creativity and confidence in the young listeners. Listen at: https://www.storypirates.com/

Amrita V Nair is a freelance writer, public policy specialist and podcast enthusiast