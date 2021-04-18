The kindness of strangers

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
* I think he missed the legendary ghee-less Bhatkal biryani whose onion rich recipe he described in loving detail
* We passed a bakery and I told him about Kochi’s egg puffs — mutta pups for those initiated to the cult
* We soon got our steaming, rose scented tea in glass cups
***
This is not a story of heroes rising to the occasion or great sacrifices to save lives. It’s just commonplace kindness.
Not long ago, I was roaming around Hyderabad, biryani-hunting, when I met Hussain who was in his early 60s — hefty with a fluffy white beard and a rumbling baritone. Hussain was an auto driver. We got talking and he agreed to take me to his favourite biryani place in town and show me some interesting places en route, that may not be on a tourist map. Hussain was from Bhatkal on the Kanara coast of Karnataka. He missed the sea and his brothers. And I think he missed the legendary ghee-less Bhatkal biryani whose onion rich recipe he described in loving detail. There is something about the biryani which makes it find a place in so many hearts...
Said an old man wise
Of fine grain rice
In fragrant spice
With soft meat bites
And sweet onion fries;
This dish has no price!
We passed a bakery and I told him about Kochi’s egg puffs — mutta pups for those initiated to the cult. A commonplace delicacy that somehow cannot be found in Delhi’s many expensive patisseries. If you have not tried one, you are missing a lot in life. As a boy, it was this one treat for which errant coins were saved — and spent during hungry walks back from school.
Hussain showed me around an old Shia Ashurkhana or mourning house, under a tree burdened with shiny dupattas and faded hoardings. Snarling tigers prowled the old white-washed walls. We went to a nondescript Balaji temple where hawkers sold flowers and tangy raw mango slices sprinkled with chilli powder. I saw an old man — working on lac bangles in a dark wooden-shuttered room with only a single yellow bulb — who did not like to be photographed.
I’d been here for five days and had tried a new biryani every night. The well-known ones — which now have outlets at the airport or on the way there — are disappointments, the flavours traded for packaging and uniqueness for franchisee stores. Hussain wondered if I would mind a hole-in-the-wall shop, because that was where his favourite biryani was. I said I was game to take any road that led me to good biryani.
While he was driving me around, he suddenly asked, “Chai piyoge”? I gladly said yes. Hussain parked beside a broken wall under a tangle of wires and we strolled through a narrow, dimly lit lane to a dingy Iranian café on a nameless corner. I would not have been able to find my way there again. He spoke to the man at the counter and paid for the tea, waving away my protests, as we sat down on blue wooden benches in a plain tube-lit hall. We soon got our steaming, rose scented tea in glass cups. Esfahani, apparently. Esfahan, that fabled Iranian city so beautiful that it is said to be “half the world”!
And then, the waiter returned to plonk a steel plate down on our desk. I was about to say we didn’t order anything else when I saw the two unmistakable mutta pups on it — baked, flaky golden brown, folded blobs of buttery goodness and, inside, half a boiled egg in a nest of spiced onions. When I looked up, only Hussain’s benign smile was more beautiful.
Sunil Rajagopal is an amateur birder and photographer based in Delhi
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...