The world is not enough

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
We get into the car, unsure of where we want to go. We are going out of town and there is only one brief: There shouldn’t be people around us. There are aged people and children in the car, and one of them — the two-year-old — will not keep a mask on. And so we go through rain-eaten roads, the car-ride like one in a fair, bringing joy to the children and annoyance to the adults. Somehow, without our effort or cooperation, the human population thins out, houses get shorter, the distance between each grows wider, and things seen on screens and in picture books for the last few months of house arrest grow to life. The sky has certainly grown fatter — the rain clouds have given it chins and paunches. The sky is on the ground as well, resting on the water that now covers fields. On the margins of these fields are green grass and white kash, restless, taller than us, growing taller even as we pass them by, so that it feels that they’d have touched the sky by the time we return.
At last we find a place that is free of people. The children jump out of the car — the wet soil and the water surrounding it frees them of routine and discipline. They run, they scream in joy, they rush towards the water, from which they are pulled back by their collars. They throw pebbles on the water and clap when the water wakes up from its sleep; they jump when bitten by ants. They pull their feet out of their tiny shoes when wet sand enters them; they run after birds — crows and sparrows and three black ones with orange tails — preparing to fly with them... Soon, though, they have nothing to do. They are unprepared for this — to meet a landscape without humans in it.
I point to dragonflies biting the horizon, to where the ripples go to rest, but their eyes cannot see. This is the closest they will get to a different planet, for that is what it is. Less than an hour from home, into this space surrounded by water, their short enchantment with the unfamiliar is over. Or, as my mother, who is sitting in the car, unable to trust her arthritic feet on wet sand, says — “Their first instalment of wilderness is over”.
The word surprises me. I’ve been reading about it, in Emma Marris’s book Rambunctious Garden: Saving Nature in a Post-Wild World. Marris very gently displaces the old-world understanding of ‘nature’ and ‘wilderness’ — she shows the post-industrial longing for an unmanned wilderness for what it is: “The cult of pristine wilderness is a cultural construction, and a relatively new one. It was born, like so many creeds, in America”. I’d always been intuitively troubled by this idea of wilderness, one without man in it — not because I consider the human important in such a scene, but because it is engineering that aims for the reversal of history, and is coded with the idea of violence, the most arrogant violence.
Marris tells us about the ‘baseline’ that is common in such a project, and the problem with it: “In the past, a place’s default baseline was often before Europeans arrived. Today, as we learn more about how indigenous inhabitants of places from Australia to the Americas changed their surroundings, it is sometimes set to before any humans arrived. For many conservationists, restoration to a prehuman or pre-European baseline is seen as healing a wound or sick nature. For others it is an ethical duty. We broke it; therefore we must fix it. Baselines thus typically don’t just act as a scientific before to compare with an after. They become the good, the goal, the one correct state”. She takes us through the history of various models of ecosystems used to re-create a sense of ‘wilderness’.
As I read about the animals (called ‘predator’, to distinguish them from ‘native’ species) killed and trees and plant life destroyed and weeded, just to satisfy the human imagination about the past, I couldn’t help thinking of how we would react if the same idea were to be imported to human spaces and populations. The idea of purity that attends such an invention — what else is the idea of pre-human nature if not an invention? — will ravage the sociopolitical world. We are all migrants, we can all be labelled ‘predators’ as so many species in controlled experimental ecosystems in Hawaii, “the extinction capital of the world”, have been. We have all come from elsewhere — the chance to go back to ‘pre-’ times is as tempting to the wilderness enthusiast as it is to governments backed by similar political ideologies. “If,” writes Marris, “we focus only on avoiding extinctions, then we could end up with a zoo-like world where all species are carefully tended by man but are separated from the ecosystems in which they once lived, died, and evolved.”
I am scared about the social wildernesses that many governments are trying to engineer. I am scared of the lies about purity that are turning our countries into zoos.
Sumana Roy, the author of How I Became a Tree, lives in Siliguri;
Twitter: @SumanaSiliguri
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...