A quiz on planned cities

On this day in 1909, the city of Tel Aviv was founded. This quiz is all about planned cities.

City central

1. Which city was designed and built in the ’80s to replace Lagos, the original capital city of the country? It was finally inaugurated as the capital in December 1991.

2. The Asian city of Naypyidaw is 300-km north of the ancient capital of this country and is currently the third largest city in the country. Name the country.

3. Which planned city, built in the 17th century, was modelled after Dutch coastal cities and served as the capital of the Dutch East India company. If it helps, the city that is built on top of it is not really as planned.

4. When Raja Jai Singh wanted to move his capital in the 18th century, he consulted many books and followed the principles of Vaastu. The actual layout was designed by Vidyadhar Bhattacharya. Name the new and the old capital.

5. Which planned city was designed by architect Roger Anger and established in the ’60s. Its name is both a hat tip to a famous spiritual leader and the French words for ‘dawn’ and ‘city?’

6. This German city in Northern Bavaria was one of the first truly planned cities in Europe. The capital of Upper Franconia, it is now famous for an annual music festival where the works of Richard Wagner are performed. Name the city.

7. One of the first planned cities built by a famous Russian tsar, this city has also been known as Petrograd and then Stalingrad. Name the city, situated on the Neva river.

8. The name of this Indian state capital literally means “lord of the Earth”. It was designed by Otto Könisgsberger and is known for its wide roads and parks. Name the capital and the state it administers.

9. This US city was actually designed as a secretive facility in New Mexico for the Manhattan Project to build the first nuclear bomb. Name this city, still famous for the project.

10. Nur-Sultan is a relatively modern city, named after a former president of the country. It is also the site for the city of Akmola, which later became known by another name. Which person lends his name to Nur-Sultan and of which country is it the capital?

Answers

1. Abuja, the capital of Nigeria

2. Myanmar. Naypyidaw replaced Yangon as the capital

3. Batavia, the predecessor of modern Jakarta

4. Jaipur and Amer

5. Auroville, named after Shri Aurobindo, established by Mirra Alfassa, also known as ‘Mother’

6. Bayreuth

7. Saint Petersburg, built by and named after Tsar Peter the Great

8. Bhubaneswar, from Tribhubaneshwara, the capital of Odisha

9. Los Alamos in New Mexico

10. Nursultan Nazarbayev, the capital of Kazakhstan. Before becoming Nur-Sultan, it was known as Astana

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharjya