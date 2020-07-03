Dunkin’ dumpster

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Ever since I moved into my apartment in Elsewhere, the single most stable element in the neighbourhood was Dunkin’ Donuts. And now it’s gone! Felled by the coronavirus.
All through the lockdown, there’s been a sign up in the windows saying “YES, WE’RE OPEN!” But it only meant that coffee and doughnuts were available for takeaway. No one was allowed to sit inside. Two weeks ago, I passed in front of the eatery on the way to the local Post Office and — oo! — a new sign was up: “WE’RE CLOSING PERMANENTLY”, followed by the date: June 14.
Bins, of course, was unmoved. “It’s obvious. How can a fast food joint survive when business is slow?” He thought his own joke was hilarious. “It’s not funny!” I said. “What will happen to the garbage?” “Huh?” said Bins, sounding puzzled. “I thought you liked their doughnuts?” It was my turn to sound puzzled. “Yes, I do,” I said, “so what?” He said he thought that’s what I meant by “garbage”.
“No!” I exclaimed, “I’m talking about the dumpster! That’s where we throw our garbage, from my building.” It’s been extremely convenient. Unlike most other residents of this city, we don’t have to drag our garbage bins out to the street, where their contents can be collected by garbage-trucks, after which we must drag them back to our backyard for the rest of the week. Instead, we’ve got the dumpster, a big blue pod, which gets emptied every morning. A cute little truck drives up the parking lot, grabs the pod by its two handles and lifts it up over the driver’s cab, to empty the contents into the rear of the truck.
“Ohhh, you worry too much,” says Bins. “The pod won’t go anywhere.” But he was wrong. Exactly one week later, I was standing in my middle room when I heard the familiar sound of the pod being lifted up. I didn’t pay it any attention because I was used to hearing it. It was only when I went into the kitchen to make my mid-morning coffee that I looked up, out of the window, and saw: NO POD.
“Told you soooo!” I sing out to Bins, when I speak to him next. “The landlord didn’t even know about it!” Indeed, I was the one to call up and tell the upstairs lady, who is a family friend of the landlord, and she told him. “Stop worrying,” says Bins, “it’ll get sorted out. You’ll see.” Annoyingly, he’s right! The landlord calls to say we’d have a dumpster for our own use in two days. Sure enough! Monday morning, there it is. Smaller and more compact, dark green instead of blue, a whole new dumpster.
“What did I say?” says Bins, sounding triumphant. “Now you have to eat your words!” His voice sounds like he’s beaming. “What do they taste like!?” he wants to know. “Salty? Spicy? Full of thorns?” “Oh hush,” I say to him. “I’m just grateful to have a dumpster!”
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...