Hair-raising questions

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top of his head. “What d’you think?” she asked me and our Hartford sister. “What shall we call this style?” The three of us had fun trying out suitable names: Mushroom Cloud, Pouffant, Geyser-head. Whatever we called it, however, we all agreed that even though the guy’s face is attractive, his hair looks awful.
Why do we care what people do with their follicular growths? I’ve spent a long time puzzling over this. Many communities have strict rules about hair. Young women are sometimes forced to keep their hair long until they’re married, and often told to contain it and control it. In some communities, married women must shave off their hair and wear wigs. In Bhutan the ladies cut their hair short. In the Namib Desert, women of the Himba tribe famously use red ochre and butterfat to create coiled hairstyles. There are restrictions for men too — some must grow moustaches, others must remain clean shaven. Some must never cut their hair, while others, such as monks in many religious orders, must be clean-shaven.
The observation I’m making is that hair-grooming is of intense interest in all communities, but it’s not clear to me why. We might think we don’t care what others do with their hair, but I’m willing to bet there are always some limits that, when crossed, make all observers uncomfortable. Women, as we know, go to great lengths to remove hair from limbs and underarms. When I was in boarding school I was amazed by the range of methods used by my dorm-mates. I, like certain breeds of cat, am practically hairless. I used to feel so left out of all this shaving and waxing that I tried it out once just to feel “normal”. I stopped right away when I realised how time-consuming and painful it can be.
Some men have nose-hairs that grow out long and luxuriant. I’ve seen advertisements for a battery-operated gadget used for trimming such hair. It looks a bit like a mascara applicator, with tiny clippers at the business end. Some men have mini-forests growing along the outer edges of their ears, others have curly mats growing on their backs. I’ve seen ads for back-hair razors too! In some cultures men go to barbers to shave off their body hair, leaving them as smooth and stubble-free as women. In case this sounds unfamiliar consider this: All comic superheroes are shown wearing skin-tight suits with not the slightest whisper of hair-growth showing!
There must be explanations but today’s column is only about questions, not answers. Why do we all, to varying degrees, try to control, reshape or hide various types of hair growth? Why do humans have this renewable resource, unlike, say, lions with their self-limiting manes? Will we ever really know? I doubt it!
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
The iconic punk rock band took a whole generation along as they toured the globe for 22 years
On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney announced that he was leaving The Beatles for ‘personal and professional ...
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...