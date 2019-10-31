Hand maidens

Quiz
One morning, at break of day...
Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!
Left Hand (LH): WhatWhatWhat?
RH: My thumb! It’s hurting. Like...
SERIOUSLY. Aaaaargh!! Without a functioning thumb I can’t think! Can’t move! My life as a hand is OVER!!
LH: Yikes!
RH: “Yikes”? THAT’s all you can say?
LH: I’m just the non-dominant hand, you know. I don’t usually say much.
RH: Huh! Things are clearly going to have to change around here! For starters, you’re going to have to do some of the things I do
LH: Umm... but... are your SURE? I mean, I can SEE your thumb. Looks okay to me, you know?
RH: But it hurts! I can’t flex it sideways (tries to) — ouch! — see? You felt that too, didn’t you?
LH: Yes, yes — we ALL felt it — but (touching the right hand, feeling around the base of the thumb) I can’t see what the matter is. No swelling, no redness. It doesn’t hurt when I prod it.
RH: I KNOWWWWW! All I know is that I HURT! And there’s nothing that can be done about it! And now we’re all gonna dieeeeee!
LH: Ufff. Such drama. No one we ever heard of died of a pain in the thumb. Seriously.
RH: Omigosh, omigosh — and here I was assuming that I’d get total and complete sympathy from you — my sister-hand! My only soulmate in all this world! (flops over, sobbing) INSTEAD? Cold, hard logic! Oh cruel, cruel Fate! To be partnered with such a cold and unresponsive non-dominant!
LH: Hush! Let’s take stock: Okay so there’s definitely some kind of nasty pain. But it can’t be a break. Or else you wouldn’t be able to move the thumb. It might be a minor fracture. But we haven’t had any accidents of late. Unless you went off and had one all by yourself while I was asleep...
RH: Being sarcastic now, are we? Just for that, I’m going to insist that YOU do the tooth brushing — yes! And also the face washing! Come on — come on — it’s 8:30. Time to get a move on!
LH: (grumbling) You’re such a BORE. I bet you can do it...
RH: Of course I CAN...but do I want to? No! Please stop grumbling. Here, I’ll hold the brush, you squeeze the toothpaste and... now YOU take the brush...
LH: Yes, yes — I know what to do, for goodness’ sake! It’s just that I... (wielding the brush clumsily) honestly don’t LIKE to be the dominant! I’m not GOOD at this!
RH: (soothingly) All right, all right. Let’s just try it for now. Until I feel better. Okay?
LH: (calmer) Okay. Promise we’ll do our best to heal you?
RH: Yep. You’re done, by the way. Here, I’ll put away the brush.
LH: Yaaay! You’re feeling better?
RH: No. Just gotta keep going...
LH: One for all and all for one!
RH: Ouch.
LH: Awww! Poor baby! (hugs RH)
RH: Thanks. Love ya.
LH: Me too.
RH: Ouch.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
