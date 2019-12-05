In search of home

Sony introduces Alpha 9 II in India
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
1. Which famous musician’s parents fled his birth place of Zanzibar during the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution and settled in the subcontinent before finally moving to the UK in the late 1960s?
2. This German philosopher became stateless when he gave up his Prussian citizenship in 1848 and then was expelled from France. Name this controversial 19th-century writer who spent his final years in England.
3. If Albert Einstein, key to the US nuclear programme, moved from Germany, which Nobel Prize winning physicist who also had a huge part to play in the same programme moved with his family to America to escape Italy’s anti-semitic laws?
4. Alexander Alekhine is widely regarded as one of the greatest chess players ever. Though he was born in Russia, he fled the country in 1921 and decided to settle and represent another country in his sport. Which country was he representing when he became World Champion in 1927?
5. Which renowned author is a refugee from a South American country which she had to flee after her father’s cousin was overthrown in a coup in 1973? If it helps, they share a surname.
6. Which critically acclaimed and commercially successful novel is about a boy, Amir, who escapes from Afghanistan with his father after the Soviet invasion and finally moves to California after some time at a refugee camp in Peshawar?
7. Who, in 1984, became the most famous refugee from the Nasir Bagh refugee camp in Pakistan? A description will also suffice.
8. Which Austrian-born filmmaker who fled to the US in 1933 became the first to win the Oscars for Best Producer, Director and Screenwriter for his film The Apartment?
9. Svetlana Alliluyeva caused a diplomatic furore when she defected to the US in 1967 before returning to the Soviet Union in 1984. She was also the partner of an Indian communist, Brajesh Singh, who passed away in 1966. Who was her famous father?
10. Which African country’s dictator ordered 80,000 Indians, mostly Gujaratis, to leave his country in 1972, with quite a few returning to resettle after he was overthrown in 1979?
Answers
1. Freddie Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara in Stone Town in Zanzibar
2. Karl Marx
3. Enrico Fermi, who won a Nobel Prize the year he moved to the US
4. France
5. Isabel Allende, author of The House of the Spirits. Her uncle was Salvador Allende of Chile
6. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
7. Sharbat Gula, better known as the ‘Afghan Girl’ photographed by Steve McCurry and featured in the 1985 cover of National Geographic magazine. It was one of the most iconic covers ever
8. Billy Wilder, born Samuel Wilder
9. Josef Stalin
10. Idi Amin, the dictator of Uganda
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to ring in the Christmas cheer and retained its key policy repo rate at ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...