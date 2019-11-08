Night opera

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
“I’m going to sleep early,” I say to Bins. “What time are you setting the alarm?” he asks. “5.30 am,” I say. I’m already fully packed and I’ve gone to sleep fully clothed — so that in the morning I’ll only need to put on my shoes. I’ve brushed my teeth twice — so that I don’t need to do it in the morning. I’ve drunk my morning tea at midnight — because otherwise I’ll never be up in time to catch the 6.35 am bus.
Bins and I are on our way to spend the weekend with my sister in Hartford. We’re taking a new route this time. It’s cheaper and faster too. The only problem is waking up. I’ve never been an early riser but, nowadays, I never seem to fall asleep either. Every night, when I turn off the lights and shut my eyes, instead of falling asleep, I go to the opera. There’s always a new drama. Tonight, for instance, the drama is about the graphic software I use for creating drawings on my computer. It has begun to misbehave.
Not only has it stopped functioning but a message keeps popping up on my screen. “Why are you seeing this message?” the pop-up asks me. “Because you might be using an unreliable version of our software,” it continues, in what I feel sure is a soft, velvety-smooth voice. “Please call this number —” Aaargh! Panic! I show the message to Bins. He immediately falls over laughing. “You worry too much! It’s nothing! Ignore it! Throw it away!”
But, of course, that’s the last thing I can do. I lie cocooned in my nice warm comforter, fretting about the software. In my mind, I see it wriggling with worms and viruses. In time it will infect my computer, crawl out through the USB ports and poison my phone, my electric toothbrush, the city’s water supply and all the world’s oceans. I have, of course, uninstalled the software and turned my computer on and off. But the message still persists. And now how will I produce my graphics?
I toss and turn. My thumb joint is hurting. My throat is sore. Omigosh, it’s 3 am! If I sleep now, I’ll be in deep coma when the alarm goes off! And I still have no idea how I’ll do any drawings for this column or my Suki strip if I no longer have any graphics software. At 4 am, I sit up in bed. Using my iPad, I Google-search for leading graphics free-ware. I find one called GIMP. I download it to my laptop and try a couple of tutorials. Whee! It works!
At 4.30 am I fall asleep. At 5.30 am the alarm goes off. At 6.30 am Bins and I leave the house. We take the 6.35 am RIPTA bus to Providence. The 8.25 am MBTA commuter rail to Boston. The 10.15 am Greyhound to Hartford. At 1.35 pm, ta-daaaa! We’re in Hartford. All is well! Till tonight.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...