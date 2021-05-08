Quiz about Coke

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This week’s quiz is about Coke.
Pop Culture
1. The Coke bottle was once referred to as the ‘hobbleskirt’ bottle because of its distinctive outlines. It was also named after one of the most famous actresses of the ’30s because It resembled her curvaceous shape. Name the actress.
2. What was invented by Max Keith, head of Coca-Cola Germany, during World War II which could be made with ingredients only available in Germany at the time because of the Allied embargo and which later became one of their flagship international brands?
3. Which particular type of packaging was invented for Coca-Cola in 1923, but now is far more associated with alcoholic beverages and body builders?
4. This specific innovation, the first of its kind for such a product, was originally designed as a convenience for US soldiers during World War II but could not be used because of the lack of raw material. After the war, it was used for the troops and then was offered to civilian customers in 1960. Which innovation, now ubiquitous?
5. What did the SunTrust Bank in Atlanta have in a safe deposit box between 1925 and 2011?
6. Inspired by a company innovation in Brazil, what was first created in the sub-continent in 2007 by Coke executive Nadeem Zaman along with a certain Rohail Hyatt?
7. Which hugely popular 1980 film, the first of a series, was all about a Kalahari desert tribesman who discovers a Coca-Cola bottle dropped from an aeroplane?
8. What did the company do on April 11, 1985, and was then forced to do again on popular demand on July 11 the same year?
9. Which well-known film studio did Coca-Cola own in the ’80s, before finally selling it off to Sony?
10. What iconic imagery was first created by American artist Haddon Sundblom for Coca-Cola ads in 1931 which established the best-known look of a legendary character?
Answers
1. It was known as the Mae West bottle.
2. Fanta, made mainly from beet sugar, whey and apple pomace.
3. The ‘six-pack’ was first designed by Coca-Cola.
4. The Coca-Cola aluminium pull-top cans which were easier to ship abroad.
5. The Coca-Cola formula, now displayed in the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta.
6. Coke Studio, a hugely popular music show which has since been adopted by Coca-Cola India.
7. The Gods Must Be Crazy.
8. They put out Coca-Cola with a new formula which a lot of their customers hated. A few months later, they re-introduced the old formulation in the market as Coca-Cola classic.
9. Paramount Pictures; the first year they bought the studio, Gandhi swept the Academy Awards.
10. He drew Santa Claus as a jolly bearded man in a red suit, which is how he is today remembered around the world.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...