Quiz about Coke

On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This week’s quiz is about Coke.

Pop Culture

1. The Coke bottle was once referred to as the ‘hobbleskirt’ bottle because of its distinctive outlines. It was also named after one of the most famous actresses of the ’30s because It resembled her curvaceous shape. Name the actress.

2. What was invented by Max Keith, head of Coca-Cola Germany, during World War II which could be made with ingredients only available in Germany at the time because of the Allied embargo and which later became one of their flagship international brands?

3. Which particular type of packaging was invented for Coca-Cola in 1923, but now is far more associated with alcoholic beverages and body builders?

4. This specific innovation, the first of its kind for such a product, was originally designed as a convenience for US soldiers during World War II but could not be used because of the lack of raw material. After the war, it was used for the troops and then was offered to civilian customers in 1960. Which innovation, now ubiquitous?

5. What did the SunTrust Bank in Atlanta have in a safe deposit box between 1925 and 2011?

6. Inspired by a company innovation in Brazil, what was first created in the sub-continent in 2007 by Coke executive Nadeem Zaman along with a certain Rohail Hyatt?

7. Which hugely popular 1980 film, the first of a series, was all about a Kalahari desert tribesman who discovers a Coca-Cola bottle dropped from an aeroplane?

8. What did the company do on April 11, 1985, and was then forced to do again on popular demand on July 11 the same year?

9. Which well-known film studio did Coca-Cola own in the ’80s, before finally selling it off to Sony?

10. What iconic imagery was first created by American artist Haddon Sundblom for Coca-Cola ads in 1931 which established the best-known look of a legendary character?

Answers

1. It was known as the Mae West bottle.

2. Fanta, made mainly from beet sugar, whey and apple pomace.

3. The ‘six-pack’ was first designed by Coca-Cola.

4. The Coca-Cola aluminium pull-top cans which were easier to ship abroad.

5. The Coca-Cola formula, now displayed in the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta.

6. Coke Studio, a hugely popular music show which has since been adopted by Coca-Cola India.

7. The Gods Must Be Crazy.

8. They put out Coca-Cola with a new formula which a lot of their customers hated. A few months later, they re-introduced the old formulation in the market as Coca-Cola classic.

9. Paramount Pictures; the first year they bought the studio, Gandhi swept the Academy Awards.

10. He drew Santa Claus as a jolly bearded man in a red suit, which is how he is today remembered around the world.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj