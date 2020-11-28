Quiz on car racing

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
On this day in 1895, the first American automobile race took place between Chicago and Evanston. This quiz is about car racing.
Hot wheels
1 India’s first Formula One (F1) driver was Narain Karthikeyan, who made his début in 2005 driving for Jordan. Who was the second Indian to drive in F1?
2 Which 1990 film starring Tom Cruise follows an open-wheel racer’s foray into the world of stock cars?
3 What was the term, named after a legendary car race, where, when the flag dropped, drivers had to run across the track to their cars parked on the other side, climb in, start the engine, and drive away to begin the race?
4 Though Juan Manuel Fangio and Alberto Ascari dominated motor racing in the ’50s, neither of them won the inaugural F1 championship in 1950. Who was the first F1 champion?
5 Which famous racing car driver became an aviation entrepreneur and founded his own charter airline in 1978?
6 While Imola will always be associated with the tragic death of Ayrton Senna, which driver was killed during the practice session of the same race?
7 Which current driver and multiple champion was named by his parents after a multiple medal-winning Olympic athlete of the ’80s?
8 In 1991, racing car driver Bertrand Gachot got into an argument with a cab driver, and earned a two-month sentence for spraying him with CS gas. Why is this significant in the world of motor racing?
9 Which famous racing car logo features a red cross against a white background and a giant serpent/dragon gobbling up a red man, the symbol of the influential Visconti family of 11th-century Milan?
10 Who won the only F1 race ever held in India, at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh on October 30, 2011?
Answers
1 Karun Chandhok, who drove for HRT in 2010 and Lotus as a replacement in 2011.
2 Days of Thunder.
3 Le Mans start, named after the legendary Le Mans 24-hour race.
4 Italian Giuseppe Farina.
5 Niki Lauda.
6 Roland Ratzenberger.
7 Lewis Hamilton, named after American sprinter Carl Lewis.
8 It allowed Gachot’s replacement Michael Schumacher to make his F1 début at the Belgian Grand Prix.
9 Alfa Romeo.
10 Sebastian Vettel, for Red Bull-Renault.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
