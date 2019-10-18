Quiz on children of famous parents

It’s the 63rd birthday of Sunny Deol, a second-generation film actor who followed in the footsteps of his father Dharmendra. This quiz is all about children of famous parents.

They and theirs

1 Laila Amaria is a former professional boxer who retired undefeated in her eight-year career ending in 2007 and held the WBC, WIBA and IBA super middleweight titles simultaneously. But even these records paled before her father’s achievements. Name him.

2 Zacharie was a Cameroonian professional footballer who won a French title with Sedan-Torcy. His grandson Joakim is a professional basketball player and a former all-star with the Chicago Bulls. Name Zacharie’s son, who was probably more famous than both his father and his son.

3 Two French novelists, father and son, both with the same name. The son is remembered for his Lady of the Camellias, which was adopted as the Verdi opera La Traviata. However, the father was even more famous and remembered for many bestselling works, one particularly about a group of French adventurers, and the sequel set 20 years after. Name both.

4 Actor Mimoh made his début in the film Jimmy named after his father’s character in a ’80s hit. The film, however, tanked. Name the famous father and the film in question.

5 Melanie Griffith is a second-generation actor who grew up in an unusual home, surrounded by pet lions and tigers, well known for films such as Working Girl and Body Double. Name her mother, a successful fashion model who appeared on the cover of LIFE and became famous for her performances in Hitchcock’s The Birds and Marnie.

6 Only one man has directed both his father and his daughter to Oscars for the Best Actor and the Best Actress respectively. The father won it for Treasure of the Sierra Madre and the daughter for Prizzi’s Honor. Name the director.

7 Emilio Estevez, son of a well-known film star, decided to go back to his father’s original name, while his brother kept using the surname his father adopted after breaking into Hollywood. Who was the famous father?

8 Which current Bollywood director has a parent who was a communist Member of Parliament and a grandmother who led a regiment during the World War II?

9 Gaurav Natekar is a seven-time national tennis champion who won an Asian Games gold medal in Hiroshima. For which sport did his father win an Arjuna Award in 1961?

10 Joe was a professional basketball player who was nicknamed Jelly Bean. His best professional years were in Italy, but he named his son after a delicacy from an Oriental country. Who is Joe’s far more talented son, who took the NBA by storm after being drafted straight out of high school in 1996?

Answers

1 Muhammad Ali

2 Yannick Noah, French tennis star

3 Alexandre Dumas and Alexandre Dumas fils (Dumas senior wrote The Three Musketeers)

4 Mithun Chakraborty, Disco Dancer

5 Tippi Hedren

6 John Huston, son of Walter Huston and the father of Anjelica Huston

7 Martin Sheen, born Ramon Estevez. His brother is Charlie Sheen

8 Shaad Ali, son of Subhashini Ali and grand-daughter of Lakshmi Sehgal who led the Rani of Jhansi Brigade in the INA

9 Badminton, his father was Nandu Natekar

10 Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers, named after the Japanese Kobe beef

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj