Quiz on city states

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about city states.
Going solo
1 Which one of the three recognised city states in the world in the 21st century is ruled by the Grimaldi family, with Prince Albert II as the current sovereign prince?
2 According to legend, what did Sang Nila Utama see while hunting wild animals near a river mouth on the island formerly known as Temasek?
3 The Free City of Danzig was a city state that existed between 1920 and 1939, consisting of a Baltic port and surrounding villages, created by the Treaty of Versailles. By what name is it known today?
4 One of the earliest city states in history was Uruk, which flourished around the fourth millennium BC and was probably the largest urban settlement of its time. By which river was Uruk located?
5 Which two city states led the warring factions of the Delian League and the Peloponnesian War in the fifth century BC?
6 This city state, which existed from AD 697 till the late 18th century, was traditionally ruled by a Doge and first became a strong trading power because of its monopoly of the salt trade. Name it.
7 Which city state has a sex ratio of over four men for every woman, leads the world in per capita wine consumption and has a high crime rate primarily because of petty crimes against tourists and shoplifting in gift stores?
8 Which Chinese city served as an independent international settlement between 1863 and 1941, after the Opium War and its capture by Japanese troops during the World War II?
9 Which former city state was once ruled by the House of Barcelona, then by the Knights Hospitaller for around three centuries before they were finally driven out by Napoleon, and then ruled by the British before finally becoming a republic in 1974?
10 What specifically is Cleisthenes regarded as having started in Athens in the 6th century BC, after the pro-Spartan leader Isagoras was overthrown?
Answers
1 Monaco, whose defence is looked after by France.
2 A lion. He actually saw an animal with a red body, black head and white breast, which his chief minister said was a lion. Singapore is named after that lion.
3 The port of Gdańsk, Poland’s principal seaport.
4 Euphrates; Uruk is in modern-day Iraq.
5 Athens and Sparta respectively. The war ended with Sparta emerging as the absolute power in Greece.
6 Venice.
7 Vatican City, which had a population of 825 in 2019.
8 The Shanghai International settlement, which was created by the merger of the US and British enclaves in the city.
9 Malta.
10 Democracy; he is regarded as the father of Athenian democracy.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...