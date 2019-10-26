Quiz on current affairs

This week, our quiz is all about happenings around India and the world. A current affairs quiz.

1 Why was 54-year-old Michael Kremer from Harvard in the news around the world, and perhaps not so much in the news in India?

2 If RE Grant Govan was the first in 1928, Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan the second and Nawab Hamidullah Khan the third in 1935, who, in October 2019, became the latest to occupy a very important position?

3 Why is a 2004 memoir titled I Heard you Paint Houses by a certain Charles Brandt in the news this year?

4 In September 2018, this cricketer entered the record books by setting a new List A bowling record taking eight wickets for just 10 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Rajasthan. Who is he and why was he back in the news recently?

5 Where would you follow the life and career of Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian, and a talk show host named Murray Franklin?

6 Earlier this month, while speaking to Jessica Meir and Christina Koch, in which specific way did the US President Donald Trump forget about Svetlana Savitskaya and quite a few others?

7 To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12 this year, a special corridor is being created for pilgrims in India and Pakistan, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. Name the corridor, which gets its name from the location of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

8 According to state garbage management minister Michael Lobo, who or what have turned non-vegetarian thanks to mixed waste dumped by restaurants?

9 Which recent global sporting event awarded a a trophy named after William Web Ellis, a 19th-century English schoolboy?

10 Which well-known performer is going to describe the ins and outs of the Indian music industry in her début novel, Looking for Miss Sargam?

Answers

1 He won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, along with Esther Duflo and Indian-born Abhijit Banerjee for an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. The Indian press focused primarily on Banerjee and Duflo

2 Sourav Ganguly, president of the BCCI

3 It’s the book on which Martin Scorsese’s latest film The Irishman is based; it’s about Frank Sheeran’s experiences as a hit man for the Bufalino family

4 Shahbaz Nadeem, made his Test début after playing 15 years of first-class cricket for India at Ranchi

5 The story of the critically acclaimed film, The Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix

6 He congratulated Jessica and Christina for being the first female spacewalkers when they in fact participated in the first all-female spacewalk. Savitskaya became the first female spacewalker in 1984

7 The Kartarpur corridor

8 The cattle in Goa. Specialist veterinarians have been recruited from gaushalas to treat the cows

9 The Rugby World Cup. Ellis was a school student who invented rugby by picking up the ball and running during a football game

10 Shubha Mudgal

