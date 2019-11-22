Quiz on famous coaches

Gary Kirsten, the soft-spoken backroom boy from South Africa when India last won a Cricket World Cup, turns 52 on November 23. This week’s quiz looks at famous coaches through history.

Coach class!

1 Who started his coaching career in top-level football as the local coach/translator for the new English coach at Lisbon Cup Sporting CP in 1992?

2 Which acclaimed American film released in 2000 is based on the story of Herman Boone, the football coach of TC Williams High School in Virginia in 1971?

3 When OM Nambiar served in the Air Force, he dreamt of representing India. He never made the grade, but as an athletics coach he produced some of India’s finest sportswomen. Name his most famous pupil.

4 Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar will always be remembered for tutoring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. But which of his wards scored the highest on Test debut?

5 There have been many famous coaches in Indian football. But who is the only person to win both an Arjuna Award and a Dronacharya Award for football?

6 Sanjay Bhardwaj is one of the assembly line of cricket coaches from Delhi. Two of his more distinguished pupils are India U19 winning captain Unmukt Chand and leggie Amit Mishra. But which former India captain is the most famous pupil of this Dronacharya awardee?

7 Toni is the uncle of a famous tennis star. He introduced him to the game and, early on, made him change from his natural hand to improve his prospects. Who is Toni’s famous nephew?

8 Who won a double of the league title and the FA Cup in his first year as player-manager in British football in 1985?

9 Rinus Michels is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history. He not only coached many successful Netherlands, Barcelona and Ajax teams, but also a legendary player who, too, went on to coach Ajax to a European Cup win in 1987. Who was this illustrious pupil?

10 Which National Award-winning film is about an alcoholic former cricketer named Mohit coaching a special needs boy to become a national cricketer?

Answers

1 José Mourinho, who assisted Bobby Robson and moved with him to Porto and then Barcelona

2 Remember the Titans. Boone was portrayed by Denzel Washington

3 PT Usha, who won three golds and a silver in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games

4 Pravin Amre, who got a century on début against South Africa

5 Syed Nayeemuddin, who captained India to a bronze medal in the 1970 Asian Games

6 Gautam Gambhir

7 Rafael Nadal

8 Kenny Dalglish for Liverpool

9 Johann Cryuff, who also went on to coach Barcelona to great success

10 Iqbal, which won the award in 2005

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj