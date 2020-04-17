Quiz on famous lawyers

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in the Monkey Trial, about teaching evolution in American schools. This quiz is about lawyers.
Making a case
1. A graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, he was, in his words, “hanging around the court” in 1984 when he heard a 12-year-old girl describe to a jury about what had happened to her. He took inspiration from that and wrote a fictional account of what could have happened had the girl’s father actually killed her assailants. Identifying him is easy. Name this novel, his first?
2. Which famous political leader was admitted to the Bar in his country in 1950 and, for a while, had his own law firm. Its name was Azpiazu, ______ & Resende. Fill in the blanks to get the name of the leader.
3. Two famous political leaders started their nation’s first black law firm in a building named Chancellor House, which is now being turned into a museum. One of the two was Oliver Tambo. Name the other.
4. Fiction. Which lawyer in Maycomb County, Alabama, is appointed to defend Tom Robinson, a black man who has been accused of raping a young white woman, Mayella Ewell?
5. In which film of the ’80s does Smita Patil play the role of Rajni Deshmukh, an idealistic young lawyer who defends Raj Babbar after he killed his sister’s rapists?
6. Which legendary Indian earned his LLB from Bombay University at the age of 17 and had to get a special exemption to start practising at the age of 18? His books include Big Egos, Small Men and Conscience of A Maverick?
7. There are four Inns of Court in London where Barristers of England and Wales are called to the Bar. Three of them are Middle Temple, Inner Temple and Gray’s Inn. Name the fourth, arguably the most well-known of the Inns?
8. She was the first woman lawyer to appear before a high court in India. She was also the first woman to preside over the Rajya Sabha. When she was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1952, her husband was in the Lok Sabha, making them the first couple to be elected to Parliament. Name her.
9. Which well-known Indian politician started her political career with ABVP while reading law and was, along with her husband, a part of George Fendandes’s legal defence team in 1975 on the Baroda Dynamite and other cases?
10. She was a legal clerk who managed to build a convincing case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in 1993. Since a 2000 film release, she has become a media celebrity and hosted her own series Challenge with _____ ___ , and Final Justice. She also has her own research and consulting firm. Name the eponymous 2000 film.
Answers
1.A Time To Kill by John Grisham
2. Castro; Fidel Castro
3. Nelson Mandela; South Africa
4. Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird
5.Aaj Ki Awaz
6. Ram Jethmalani
7. Lincoln’s Inn
8. Violet Alva; her husband was Joachim Alva
9. Sushma Swaraj
10. Erin Brockovich
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter @joybhattacharj
