Quiz on sisters

It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.

Sister act

1 Which Indian bird is commonly referred to as the ‘seven sisters’ as it is usually found in groups of six to 10 in the wild?

2 Pratima Singh, Divya Singh, Akanksha Singh and Prashanti Singh are sisters from a family from Uttar Pradesh. All of them have represented India in a sport? Name it.

3 Farah Hashmi was a leading Indian actress of the mid-’80s and early ’90s, who starred in films such as Naseeb Apna Apna, Imaandaar, Yateem, Begunaah and Bhai Ho To Aisa. However, her younger sister has an even more illustrious acting career. Name her.

4 Also known as Las Mariposas or The Butterflies, Patria, Minerva and Marie Teresa are national heroines in a specific country for their opposition to dictator Rafael Trujillo. The three Mirabal sisters were killed by Trujillo in 1960, and the backlash from that action paved the way for his own assassination six months later. Which country did they help liberate?

5 Anne wrote The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, Charlotte wrote Jane Eyre. But their sister’s 1847 work is probably the most famous of the three. Name her and the work she published that year.

6 Half-sisters, who did not grow up together. One was nominated for six Grammy awards; the other won nine Grammys. Name both women and their father.

7 Which work of fiction tells the story of Esthappan and his fraternal twin sister Rahel between 1969 and 1993, when they are finally reunited?

8 A popular film version of this classic book was made in 1949, starring June Allyson, Elizabeth Taylor, Margaret O’Brien and Janet Leigh. There was a 1994 version that featured Winona Ryder, Trini Alvarado, Kirsten Dunst and Claire Danes, and now a 2019 version with Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlon. Name the book.

9 Which 1986 comedy, winner of Oscars for screenplay and both male and female supporting actors, begins and ends with a Thanksgiving dinner attended by the extended family and features Michael Caine and Barbara Hershey among others?

10 Maria Anna, nicknamed Nannerl, was a piano prodigy and performed across Europe even before she hit her teens. She also co-wrote a symphony with her brother, but her father stopped her from performing after she turned 18. Her younger brother then went on to bigger things. Name him.

Answers

1 The jungle babbler; interestingly, in Bengal they are known as the ‘saat bhai’ or seven brothers.

2 Basketball. Pratima Singh is married to cricketer Ishant Sharma.

3 Tabassum Naz, better known as Tabu. Shabana Azmi is their aunt.

4 The Dominican Republic.

5 Emily Bronte;Wuthering Heights.

6 Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones, daughters of Pandit Ravi Shankar.

7 The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy.

8 Louisa M Alcott’s Little Women.

9 Hannah and Her Sisters. Woody Allen directed the film and also featured in it along with Mia Farrow.

10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Contemporaries claim she was equally talented.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj