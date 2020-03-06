Quiz on famous speeches

On March 7, 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered an electrifying address at the Ramna Race Course in Dhaka that marked the beginning of a civil disobedience movement against the Pakistan government. This week’s quiz is about famous speeches.

Mark their words

1 Who is remembered for his memorable statement from the dock at the opening of the defence case in the Rivonia trial on April 20, 1964?

2 His first lines at the Stanford Commencement Address were “I am honoured to be with you today at your commencement from one of the finest universities in the world. I never graduated from college. Truth be told, this is the closest I’ve ever gotten to a college graduation”. It remains one of the most memorable speeches in modern history. Name the speaker.

3 In August 2012, who gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in which he mostly addressed an empty chair that represented Barack Obama? The speech was viewed live by almost 30 million people and generated a lot of discussion.

4 What first was accomplished at the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 32nd session in 1977, when the Indian minister of external affairs delivered his address?

5 With which movement and leader is the Gowalia Tank Maidan Park in Mumbai associated with since 1942?

6 The St Crispin’s Day speech is regarded as one of the finest speeches in English literature, delivered by a British ruler just before the battle of Agincourt. In which Shakespearean play will you come across the address?

7 Which famous speech in Hindi films was supposedly made in Australia just before a game involving the Hockeyroos?

8 Who gave a rousing address in 1971 about the feminist revolution, just one year before she co-founded the magazine Ms, where she spoke about a society in which there would be no roles other than those chosen?

9 On July 12, 2013, who spoke to the United Nations (UN) on her 16th birthday about people who would point guns at people’s heads just for going to school?

10 In July 1944, which Indian, while discussing the war of revolution, told his comrades in Burma: “Give me blood and I promise you freedom”?

Answers

1 Nelson Mandela. The leader, along with seven others, was convicted in June the same year and sentenced to life imprisonment

2 Steve Jobs, in 2005

3 Actor Clint Eastwood

4 It was the first speech at the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Previous Indian leaders had always addressed the House in English

5 Mahatma Gandhi and Quit India Movement. This is where he made his famous “do or die” speech

6 Henry V, Act IV

7 The “sattar minute” monologue before the India-Australia final match by Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, in the film Chak De! India

8 Gloria Steinem

9 Malala Yousafzai

10 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose; delivered to the members of the Indian National Army

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj