This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.
In the name of the father
1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one of the most diligent fathers in the animal kingdom, holding a single egg on its feet, covering it with his brood pouch to keep it warm and staying there for 60-75 days without food until the egg hatches?
2 Cheddi Jagan was a politician who, in 1953, became the first person of Indian descent to be head of government outside of South Asia. He is regarded as the ‘father’ of that country. Name it.
3 Fazaluddin was a professional tennis player who represented India in the Davis Cup and, later, coached Mahesh Bhupathi and his doubles partner at the time, Martin Damm. In which sport is his father a legend?
4 Which father decided on Aristotle as a tutor for his son, after also considering academics Isocrates and Speusippus as candidates?
5 Which 2009 Hindi film starred a father and son, with the real-life son playing father and the real-life father playing his son?
6 Herbert Baker was one of the main architects of Delhi, designing buildings such as the Parliament House as part of the Lutyens master plan for the city. What did he donate to the Lord’s Cricket Ground in 1926?
7 In 2017, in a domestic match in the West Indies, Tagenarine and his father played in a first-class match together, sharing a 256-run stand. Name Tagenarine’s illustrious father, a bona fide cricket legend.
8 In 1981, for which film were father and daughter both nominated for Academy Awards? The father won the Best Actor award while the daughter missed out on the award for the Best Supporting Actress?
9 Author Anthony West was the son of author Rebecca West. His first novel, Heritage, caused a sensation as it was a roman-à-clef about his mother and his biological father. Anthony went on to write a biography of his father. Name the father, one of the most prolific novelists of his era.
10 Dhani is the first name of a British musician and composer, who was named after the sixth and seventh notes — ‘dha’ and ‘ni’ — from the Indian musical scale. Name his famous father, an Indophile and musical legend.
Answers
1 The emperor penguin.
2 Guyana, originally British Guiana.
3 Football; Syed Nayeemuddin.
4 Philip II of Macedon, father of Alexander the Great.
5 Paa, starring Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.
6 Father Time, the weathervane at the ground.
7 Shivnarine Chanderpaul.
8 On Golden Pond. Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda.
9 HG Wells.
10 George Harrison of The Beatles.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
