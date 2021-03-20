Quiz on happiness

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
When you’re happy and you know it
1 Every year, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network publishes a world happiness report. In 2021, which country was declared the happiest country in the world for the fourth consecutive year, beating the likes of Denmark and Switzerland?
2 The City of Joy is a 1992 Patrick Swayze film which gave Kolkata its nickname. Which well-known author and former journalist’s novel by the same name was it based on?
3 In which 2009 romantic comedy is Ranbir Kapoor the president of The Happy Club in a small town?
4 Which is the missing name on this list, and name the film in which they appear — Bashful, Sneezy, Grumpy, Sleepy, Doc, Dopey?
5 Which ancient Greek philosopher, primarily known for his formulation of an atomic theory of the universe, was also known as the Laughing Philosopher for laughing at human follies?
6 According to a song in the ‘White Album’ of The Beatles (1968), what is happiness? John Lennon later explained it was also an expression of his desire for Yoko Ono.
7 The Pursuit of Happyness is a 2006 film starring Will Smith playing the role of Chris Gardner, a homeless salesman, and his son, Christopher Jr. The film, based on Gardner’s 2006 memoir, gets its title from a mural outside a daycare centre that Christopher Jr. attended. But which famous 18th statesman first coined the term ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’?
8 Which bird, a member of the thrush family, is associated with happiness in quite a few ancient cultures, including Chinese mythology and Russian and French folklore?
9 If Oxytocin is known as the ‘cuddle hormone’ that releases when bonding with another person or animal, and serotonin is believed to control one’s overall mood, which chemical release in the brain is often referred to as the ‘happiness drug’ or the ‘feel good hormone’?
10 According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the second most recognised song in the English language is For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow. Which is the most recognised song?
Answers
1 Finland. The ranking is based on GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom of choice, generosity and perceptions of corruption.
2 Dominique Lapierre.
3 Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi.
4 Happy. These are the names of the dwarfs in Disney’s version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
5 Democritus.
6 Happiness is a warm gun.
7 Thomas Jefferson. It appears in the US’s Declaration of Independence.
8 The Bluebird. It also inspired many songs about happiness.
9 Dopamine.
10 Happy Birthday To You, usually attributed to American sisters, Mildred and Patty Hill.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
