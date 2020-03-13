Quiz on Indian films

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
On March 14, 1931, India’s first sound film Alam Ara was released with the tagline ‘All Living. Breathing. 100 per cent talking’. This quiz is about significant Indian films.
Reel life
1 In 1974, a director won the National Award for Best Film with his Bengali production. Two years later, he won it with another film, this time in Hindi, which launched a future star. Name the second film and the director.
2 Which classic 1957 film won a Silver Bear in the Berlin International Film festival and was inspired by the story of an open prison in the princely state of Audh in Maharashtra?
3 Rima Das directed Village Rockstars, a 2017 coming-of-age film which won a National Award and was India’s official entry to the Oscars. In which language was it made?
4 In 1983-85, Shabana Azmi won three consecutive National Awards for Best Actress, a feat unrivalled in Indian film history. If her first two were for Arth and Khandhar, for which classic Goutam Ghose film did she win her third award?
5 Which 1992 film produced by Kavithalayaa Productions won an award for Best film on National Integration and also launched the career of one of India’s greatest music directors?
6 In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan won a National award for best actor in the film Piku. In which 1970s award-winning film did he play a character with roughly the same name?
7 Director Sai Paranjpye first tasted commercial success with her classic 1981 comedy Chashme Buddoor. However, she won her first National Award for Best Film for an earlier production that finally saw commercial release three years after Chashme Buddoor. Name the film, for which Naseeruddin Shah won an award.
8 Till a few years ago, the National Awards had a category for Second Best Feature Film. Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat won the award in 1965. Which classic film beat it to first place?
9 Which 1972 Malayalam film saw the debut of director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and starred Madhu and Sharada in the lead roles?
10 Which 1961 dacoit film saw two real life brothers play the roles of film brothers and was one of the most commercially successful films of the 1960s? It inspired the Tamil film Iru Thuruvam and the Malayalam production Lava.
Answers
1 Mrigayaa (starring Mithun Chakraborty) and directed by Mrinal Sen. In 1974, he won it for Chorus
2 Do Aankhen Baraah Haath, directed by V Shantaram
3 Assamese
4 Paar
5 Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam, with music by AR Rahman
6 Anand, Bhaskar Banerjee, though the spellings differ slightly
7 Sparsh
8 Satyajit Ray’s Charulata
9 Swayamvaram
10 Ganga Jamna, starring Dilip Kumar and Nasir Khan as the two brothers
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
