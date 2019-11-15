Quiz on legal matters

Apple AirPods Pro review: Shut out the noise in comfort
On this day in 534 AD, Justinian I approved the final version of the Codex Justinianeus, the definitive Roman code of laws. This quiz is all about legal matters.
Being lawful
1 The words are now often used interchangeably; but, originally, what was the specific difference between assault and battery?
2 After which legendary sportsman is the federal law enacted by the US Congress in May 2000 to protect the rights of boxers and expanding on legislation against exploitation, conflict of interest and enforcements named?
3 In which country did the NKVD troika, or the ‘Special Troika’, exist in the 1920s and ’30s which, with the most perfunctory of trials, sentenced hundreds of thousands of citizens to death?
4 Which ancient code of law was discovered by modern archaeologists in 1901 and first deciphered by Jean-Vincent Scheil in 1902?
5 Which legal term comes from a medieval Latin word that means ‘he has stated on oath’?
6 What is the common two-word term for the laws enacted by Southern US states in the late-19th and early-20th century to enforce racial segregation?
7 What resulted after a decision awarded by a jury in the 1961 Prem Ahuja murder case?
8 Mohd Ahmed Khan’s petition against a maintenance lawsuit was dismissed in a landmark 1985 case in India. Who was the winner?
9 The trial of John Scopes vs the State of Tennessee in 1925 was known as the ‘monkey trial’ and attracted attention from around the world. What were the trials about?
10 The Indian National Army (INA) Trials were perhaps the most publicised trials in India in the 20th century, with the INA officers being defended by the cream of Indian legal talent — including Jawaharlal Nehru, Asaf Ali and Bhulabhai Desai. In which highly symbolic location were the trials held?
Answers
1 Assault is the attempt to harm. Even an imminent threat of violence could be termed as assault. Battery requires physical contact
2 The Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act
3 Soviet Union. It was set up by Joseph Stalin to eliminate potential rivals and ‘enemies of the state’
4 The Code of Hammurabi, one of the rulers of ancient Babylon
5 Affidavit
6 They are commonly known as Jim Crow laws
7 Jury trial ended in India. KM Nanavati was the naval officer who shot Ahuja and surrendered to the police; the jury declared him innocent
8 Shah Bano. It granted her alimony
9 John Scopes was teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution in a State-funded school
10 Red Fort
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
