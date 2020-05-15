Quiz on Oscars

1. Which is the only film to get 14 nominations and still not win the best picture award? Two other films got as many nominations and they both won the award for the best film.

2. Two male actors have won three Oscar awards. One of them is Daniel Day-Lewis for My Left Foot, There Will be Blood and Lincoln. Who is the other, who won two best actor awards and one for best supporting actor?

3. If Sidney Poitier is the second name and Louis Gossett Jr the third, whose name is the first on this list, and what is this list about?

4. Since 1950, winners can no longer sell their Oscars; they have to first offer it back to the Academy for a dollar. Whose (pre-1950) Oscar did Steven Spielberg buy for almost $600,000 and present back to the Academy?

5. The Oscars have been postponed three times. The first time due to rain and flooding in 1938 and the third time following the attempt on US president Ronald Reagan’s life in 1981. Why were they postponed in 1968?

6. The youngest to win an Oscar for acting was Tatum O’Neal, who was only 10 years old when she got the award for Paper Moon. Justin Henry was nominated at the age of eight for a 1979 film for which both his on-screen parents won awards. Name the film.

7. The Razzies are mock awards for the worst films, usually announced just before the Oscars. In 2010, who won a Razzie and a best actress award the same week, the Razzie being for the film All About Steve?

8. Who beat her ex-husband in 2009 to win the best director Oscar and what were the films for which they were both nominated?

9. In 2020, who was nominated for both the best actress and the best supporting actress awards, only the 12th such case in history? She did not win for either film.

10. In 1969, there was a tie for the best actress award and Ingrid Bergman was clearly shaken as she saw two names in the envelope. Who were the joint winners, one of whom did not attend the ceremony?

Answers

1. LaLa Land lost to Moonlight. All About Eve and Titanic won the best film award.

2. Jack Nicholson, for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and As Good As It Gets, and a supporting actor award for Terms of Endearment.

3. Hattie McDaniel; the list is of African-Americans who’ve won the Oscar. McDaniel won best supporting actress for Gone With the Wind.

4. Bette Davis for Jezebel.

5. For Martin Luther King’s funeral. The awards function was pushed back by a few days.

6.Kramervs. Kramer. Dustin Hoffman won the best actor award and Meryl Streep won the best supporting actress.

7. Sandra Bullock, who won the best actress for The Blind Side, and also attended the Razzies ceremony

8. Kathryn Bigelow, for Hurt Locker. She beat James Cameron, nominated for Avatar.

9. Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit respectively.

10. Katharine Hepburn forThe Lion In Winter and Barbra Streisand for Funny Girl. Hepburn did not attend.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quiz master. Twitter: @joybhattacharj